RHJI's Kleinwort Benson AUM rise 10.6 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 6 years ago

RHJI's Kleinwort Benson AUM rise 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - Belgian investment group RHJ International said assets under management at its private bank unit Kleinwort Benson increased 10.6 percent to 5.2 billion pounds ($8.27 billion) in 2011, aided by acquisitions.

The Belgian company previously had large holdings in Japanese firms but began a transformation towards becoming a financial services group after the purchase of Kleinwort Benson from Germany’s Commerzbank in 2009.

It said its industrial investments now accounted for only 15 percent of the total portfolio.

RHJI said it had started new initiatives at its private banking arm such as hiring experienced bankers and acquiring family offices to focus high net worth clients.

Before exceptional items, the group posted a 2011 net profit of 26.2 million euros ($34.79 million). ($1 = 0.6285 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

