BRIEF-RHJ International consolidated loss down 21 pct to 66.4 mln euros
March 27, 2014

BRIEF-RHJ International consolidated loss down 21 pct to 66.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - RHJ International SA : * Consolidated loss across the group reduced by 21 pct to EUR 66.4 million (2012: EUR 84.4 million) * Company costs across RHJI and Kleinwort Benson Holdings reduced by 40 pct to EUR 30.6 million (2012: EUR 51.0 million) * EUR 51 billion assets under management (“AUM”); financial services revenues of approximately EUR 300 million * At a headline level, operating income was 12 pct lower than the prior year at £81.1 million (2012: £92.3 million) * Short-term expected to remain tough with impact of operational changes being offset by low interest rate, tight credit spread market environment * Business is well-positioned for growth, with a healthy pipeline * Other financial services business is well-positioned for growth, with a healthy pipeline

