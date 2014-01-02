FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RHJ International spins off Ripplewood merchant banking ops
January 2, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-RHJ International spins off Ripplewood merchant banking ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brussels, Jan 2 (Reuters) - RHJ International SA : * Rhj International announces spin-off of ripplewood merchant banking

operations * Rhji will retain access to future unique investment products and services for

existing and future clients * Rhji has contributed a capped cash amount of US$5 million (EUR3.6 million)

and some immaterial assets. * Says rhji will not fund future expenses beyond this. * Tim Collins Holds 81% stake in new entity, has invested $20 million to

finance kba’s future operations

