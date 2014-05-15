FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RHJ International targets annualised net new inflows of 4-6 pct of AUM
May 15, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RHJ International targets annualised net new inflows of 4-6 pct of AUM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Rhj International Sa

* Assets under management (“aum”) at bhf-bank increased to 38.9 billion (31 december 2013: 38.5 billion),

* Improved banking margins and treasury performance helped drive a small uplift in revenues at kleinwort benson wealth management (“kbwm”)2.

* Management is targeting pre-tax profitability of >60 million supported by annualised net new inflows of 4-6% of aum.

* The aim is to deliver these two years after the transformation of bhf-bank has been completed, and will be driven primarily by revenue synergies, balance sheet management, cost reduction and efficiency improvements. Further company coverage:

