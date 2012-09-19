FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mayor of struggling Central Falls, R.I. quits amid probe
September 19, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Mayor of struggling Central Falls, R.I. quits amid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Charles Moreau, the mayor of impoverished Central Falls, Rhode Island, resigned on Wednesday.

Mayor Moreau said in a letter to the Rhode Island Secretary of State early on Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at noon (1600 GMT), a state spokesman confirmed.

There were also reports by local news outlets, citing unnamed sources, that Moreau is expected to plead guilty to as yet unknown federal charges possibly related to a long-running investigation into contracts to board up the city’s many foreclosed homes.

