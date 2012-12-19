FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhode Island to review pension plan for gun investments
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Rhode Island to review pension plan for gun investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Rhode Island General Treasurer Gina Raimondo directed an investment consultant on Wednesday to review the state pension fund’s alternative investment holdings for firearm and ammunition manufacturers and distributors.

“As the mother of two public elementary school students, my heart aches for the families of Newtown, Connecticut and what they are enduring. We must all be doing what we can to make sure this never happens again,” Raimondo said in a statement.

A preliminary search by the consulting firm, Cliffwater LLC, found that Rhode Island had holdings in United Sporting Companies, a distributor of firearms and hunting supplies, through private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management LLC, the statement said.

The state was told by Wellspring that it had been informed by United Sporting Companies that the company would be ending its distribution of semi-automatic rifles as of Jan. 1, 2013, the statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.