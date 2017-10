(Corrects company to Fitch in third paragraph)

June 11 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the senior lien general airport revenue bonds ratings of the Rhode Island Economic Development Corp to BBB-plus from A-minus.

The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects the airport’s plan for additional borrowings despite a prolonged period of declinging traffic, which will increase overall leverage levels, Fitch said. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)