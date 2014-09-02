CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rhodes Food Group says plans to list on JSE

(Corrects names in sixth bullet to Morgan Stanley, Rand Merchant Bank and Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd not Morgan Stanley & Co, Merchant Bank)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd:

* Today announces its intention to list on the main board of the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited

* Offer will comprise an issue of new shares by RFG and a pro rata sale, comprising about 25 pct of holding of existing shares by existing shareholders

* The issue of new shares is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately R600 million

* Net proceeds will be used to settle certain existing bank borrowings and all shareholder funding and to fund investment to drive further growth

* Pre-Tax cost savings associated with the recapitalisation are expected to be about R76 million per annum

* Morgan Stanley, Rand Merchant Bank and Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* RMB has been appointed to act as transaction sponsor in relation to the listing