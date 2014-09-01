FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Rhodes Foods plans Johannesburg listing
#Credit Markets
September 1, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Rhodes Foods plans Johannesburg listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings, a South African manufacturer of frozen food and prepared meals, said on Monday it planned to raise 600 million rand ($56 million) through a listing in Johannesburg.

Rhodes, which supplies major retailers such as Pick N Pay and Shoprite with jams, pastries and sausage rolls and sells canned citrus in Britain, said in a statement it would use the proceeds to pay off debt and fund growth, including in sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of the listing Rhodes said it wanted to issue to shares equivalent to around a quarter of its existing stock.

Morgan Stanley, FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank unit and Renaissance Capital have been appointed joint coordinators and bookrunners, Rhodes said. ($1 = 10.6425 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

