BRIEF-Rhodes Food Group says offer price implies market cap of 2.65 bln rand

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd ipo-rfg.j

* RFG and selling shareholders have successfully placed 92 750 000 offer shares at a price of r12.00 per offer share

* Based on a total of 221 000 000 ordinary shares outstanding at listing date, offer price implies a total market capitalisation of r2 652 million for rfg.

* It is anticipated that company will have a free float of 46% (44% including fully diluted shares).

* A placing of 50 000 000 ordinary shares by way of an offer for subscription by company to raise gross proceeds of r600 million

* A placing of 42 750 000 ordinary shares by way of an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

* It is anticipated that the Company will have a free float of 46% (44% including the Fully Diluted Shares). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: