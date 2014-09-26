FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rhodes Food Group says offer price implies market cap of 2.65 bln rand
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rhodes Food Group says offer price implies market cap of 2.65 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd ipo-rfg.j

* RFG and selling shareholders have successfully placed 92 750 000 offer shares at a price of r12.00 per offer share

* Based on a total of 221 000 000 ordinary shares outstanding at listing date, offer price implies a total market capitalisation of r2 652 million for rfg.

* It is anticipated that company will have a free float of 46% (44% including fully diluted shares).

* A placing of 50 000 000 ordinary shares by way of an offer for subscription by company to raise gross proceeds of r600 million

* A placing of 42 750 000 ordinary shares by way of an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

* It is anticipated that the Company will have a free float of 46% (44% including the Fully Diluted Shares). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.