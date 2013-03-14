UPDATE 1-Regulator okays Asklepios purchase of Rhoen shares

* Cartel office says Asklepios must sell two medical facilities

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - German antitrust regulators approved plans by hospital operator Asklepios to take a blocking stake of over 10 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum under certain conditions, making Rhoen a less likely takeover target.

The decision could help Asklepios in moves to limit the options of Rhoen, which is seeking to forge an alliance or tie-up with peers.

The German Federal Cartel Office said Asklepios would have to sell a hospital and a medical centre in the Goslar region and that Asklepios had offered to do so.

Regulators had previously raised doubts over the planned share purchase, because under Rhoen’s bylaws a stake of just 10 percent would give a shareholder a blocking minority and would therefore give Asklepios some control over a rival.

Rhoen said on Thursday that if Asklepios were to accept the antitrust remedies and go ahead with its share purchases, any plans by Rhoen to buy more hospitals could result in further regulatory restrictions on Asklepios.

This could prove to be an “own goal” for Asklepios, Rhoen founder and shareholder Eugen Muench said in a statement.

Asklepios, which declined to comment, last year bought a stake of less than 10 percent in Rhoen, thwarting a plan by Fresenius, another hospital operator, to acquire Rhoen.

That deal would have created a dominant private-sector player in the hospitals industry in Germany large enough to offer its own medical insurance. Sources have said that Asklepios wanted to prevent the emergence of a much more powerful rival.

Rhoen shares were down 2 percent at 1100 GMT as the ruling gave Asklepios more sway in fending off any suitor.

Rhoen-Klinikum said in January it would try to persuade those shareholders that opposed its merger with Fresenius to support Rhoen in forging an alliance with peers instead. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Alexander Hübner, Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger; editing by Jane Baird)