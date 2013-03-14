German watchdog approves Asklepios' plan for Rhoen stake hike

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The German cartel office conditionally approved a plan of hospital operator Asklepios to increase its stake in peer Rhoen-Klinikum to above 10 pct.

Asklepios will be allowed such a step if it agrees to selling its hospitals Harzklinik and MVZ Harz in Goslar to an independent competitor, the competition watchdog said on Thursday.

Should the decision by the German Federal Cartel Office encourage Asklepios to stock up, Rhoen’s options -- as it seeks to forge an alliance or tie-up with peers -- would be limited because Asklepios has opposed such plans.

Rhoen Klinikum, however, said in a statement that the competition watchdog’s decision did not affect company’s room for manoeuvre. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)