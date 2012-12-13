FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cartel office raises doubts over Rhoen stake plans
December 13, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

German cartel office raises doubts over Rhoen stake plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The German federal cartel office said it has reservations over a plan by hospital operator Asklepios to take a stake of up to 10.1 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

The cartel office said that due to Rhoen’s structure, a stake of just 10 percent would act as a blocking minority.

Rhoen is however considering changing its bylaws, after its structure - whereby shareholders representing at least 90 percent of its stock must approve any major decision - effectively scuppered a bid by Fresenius, a company source told Reuters in November.

The cartel office will make a final decision in mid-January.

Shares in Rhoen rose were up 2.3 percent at 1356 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

