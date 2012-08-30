UPDATE 1-Asklepios plans to raise Rhoen stake -sources

* Asklepios warns Rhoen board members against resigning-sources

* Fresenius to decide over new bid within next few days-sources

* Asklepios will strive to keep Rhoen independent-sources (Adds details, background)

By Frank Siebelt and Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Asklepios has told Rhoen-Klinikum it plans to raise its stake in its rival, two sources close to the companies told Reuters, in a strong message of defiance to Rhoen’s suitor Fresenius.

The plan comes at a decisive time of boardroom negotiations as Fresenius, which is seeking to become the dominant player in the German private hospital market, tries to draw up terms of a fresh bid for Rhoen after its initial offer was sabotaged by Asklepios in June.

That 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid fell just short of the 90 percent acceptance Fresenius needed from Rhoen shareholders for a full takeover, but other sources close to the matter have said they expect Fresenius to settle for just 50 percent plus one share in Rhoen, working around any opposition from minority shareholder Asklepios.

The motives of Asklepios - which helped to sink Fresenius’s initial bid by buying a 5 percent stake in Rhoen - are unclear, but it now seems certain it will not sell out to Fresenius without a fight.

The people close to the companies also told Reuters on Thursday that Asklepios, owned by founder Bernard Broermann, had warned Rhoen board members against making way for Fresenius representatives.

That could pose further difficulties for Fresenius, which has made a renewed bid contingent on shareholders’ representatives on the Rhoen board stepping down, according to sources.

Placing its own representatives on the board would allow Fresenius to speedily integrate its Helios Hospitals units with Rhoen by creating a number of joint ventures.

Fresenius is blocked from completely folding Rhoen into its own operations because Rhoen’s bylaws require 90 percent shareholder approval for structural changes such as capital increases. Asklepios and other healthcare companies with shares in Rhoen are said to oppose that.

BOARD BACKING

Other sources close to the companies said on Thursday that the ten Rhoen supervisory board members representing the capital side have given written consent to stepping down but one of the sources said that this was done only on certain conditions that Fresenius would now have to consider.

These sources said Rhoen’s executive board have signalled to Fresenius that they would back the proposed second bid. German capital market regulation requires approval from the target’s boards if a failed bid is revived within 12 months.

“The ball is now in Fresenius’ court,” one of the sources said.

In its message, Asklepios also made it clear to Rhoen it would strive to preserve Rhoen’s integrity and would try to fight any attempts to farm out essential administrative functions to a third-party entity.

Asklepios, Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment.

Fresenius is due to decide on a new bid within the next few days but it remains unclear whether it will push ahead. Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider is scheduled to return shortly from China where he accompanied German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her visit.

By combining its Helios unit with Rhoen, Fresenius would create a chain of clinics that offers a hospital within an hour’s drive to 75 percent of Germans, dwarfing rival Asklepios. The three companies are roughly the same size in terms of sales, at just over 2.5 bln euros each a year.

One person who knows Asklepios founder Broermann has said his vision is to create a network of acute care hospitals combined with rehabilitation clinics that would offer package deals to medical insurers to help them cut treatment costs.

A combination of Fresenius’ Helios hospitals unit and Rhoen would undermine this strategy, that person said.

B. Braun , which competes with Fresenius in medical equipment such as infusion and tube feeding supplies, b ought a 5 percent s take in Rhoen. Th e group is said to be against the tie-up because it ris ks losing an important client if Rhoen becomes part of Fresenius’ hospitals division.

Smaller hospital chain Sana is also said to hold an unspecified stake. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)