Asklepios plans to raise Rhoen stake -source

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hospitals operator Asklepios told Rhoen-Klinikum it plans to raise further its stake in its rival, two sources told Reuters, in a strong message of defiance to Rhoen’s suitor Fresenius .

The plans come at a decisive time of boardroom negotiations as Fresenius tries to draw up terms of a fresh bid for Rhoen, after its initial offer was sabotaged by Asklepios in June.

While Fresenius’ initial 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid fell short of the 90 percent acceptance it needed among Rhoen shareholders, it is now expected to settle for just 50 percent plus one share in Rhoen, ready to work around any opposition from minority shareholder Asklepios.

Asklepios - owned by founder Bernard Broermann - has now made it clear, however, it would not go without a fight.

The people familiar with the matter also told Reuters on Thursday that Asklepios had warned Rhoen board members against making way for Fresenius representatives.

That could pose further difficulties for Fresenius, which has made a renewed bid contingent on capital representatives on the Rhoen supervisory board stepping down, according to sources.

Placing its own representatives on the Rhoen board would allow Fresenius to speedily integrate its Helios Hospitals units with Rhoen by creating a number of joint ventures.

It will be blocked from completely folding Rhoen into its own operations because Rhoen’s bylaws require 90 percent shareholder approval for capital changes. Asklepios and two other healthcare companies with shares in Rhoen are said to oppose that.

Sources said that the ten Rhoen supervisory board members representing the capital side have given written consent to stepping down but one of the sources said that this was done only on certain conditions that Fresenius would now have to consider.

Asklepios also made it clear to Rhoen it would strive to preserve Rhoen’s integrity and to would try to fight any attempts to farm out any central functions to a third-party entity.

Asklepios, Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment.

By combining its Helios unit with Rhoen, Fresenius would create a chain of clinics that offers a hospital within an hour’s drive to 75 percent of Germans, dwarfing rival Asklepios whi ch is rou ghly the same si ze as its two rivals in terms of sales.

One person who knows Asklepios founder Broermann has said his vision is to create a network of acute care hospitals combined with rehabilitation clinics that would offer package deals to medical insurers to help them cut treatment costs.

A combination of Fresenius’ Helios hospitals unit and Rhoen would undermine this strategy, that person said. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Victoria Bryan)