FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
B. Braun wants board membership at Rhoen, lifts stake
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 29, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

B. Braun wants board membership at Rhoen, lifts stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum said on Friday that shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG was seeking one or more seats on its supervisory board after B. Braun lifted its stake in the hospitals chain.

B. Braun lifted its stake to 15 percent of the voting rights as of Nov. 27., up from 14 percent previously, Rhoen said in a statement.

B. Braun, a medical supplies maker, has launched a legal challenge against the planned sale of most of Rhoen’s hospitals to Fresenius. Rhoen and Fresenius claim the deal does not require shareholder approval.

Germany’s antitrust regulator last month gave B. Braun the green light to raise its stake in Rhoen to 25 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.