FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen says shareholders with 40.32 pct participate in buyback
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Rhoen says shareholders with 40.32 pct participate in buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rhoen Klinikum , which runs specialist clinics and university teaching hospitals, on Friday said shareholders representing 40.32 percent of its capital had participated so far in a share buyback scheme.

The buyback scheme will run out at midnight on Nov. 14, and more shareholders could tender by then.

Rhoen launched the scheme last month with the aim of buying back 47 percent of its shares for a total of 1.7 billion euros($2.1 billion), or 25.18 euros apiece.

1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.