Rhoen says shareholders with 40.32 pct participate in buyback

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rhoen Klinikum , which runs specialist clinics and university teaching hospitals, on Friday said shareholders representing 40.32 percent of its capital had participated so far in a share buyback scheme.

The buyback scheme will run out at midnight on Nov. 14, and more shareholders could tender by then.

Rhoen launched the scheme last month with the aim of buying back 47 percent of its shares for a total of 1.7 billion euros($2.1 billion), or 25.18 euros apiece.