FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors close probe into Rhoen's failed sell-off
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

German prosecutors close probe into Rhoen's failed sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German prosecutors are dropping an investigation into suspected market manipulation linked to the healthcare group Fresenius’s attempt last year to buy the Rhoen-Klinikum hospital chain, a spokesman for Rhoen’s chairman said on Wednesday.

In July, Eugen Muench, the founder and chairman of Rhoen, filed a criminal complaint against the owner of the rival Asklepios group, which last year thwarted Rhoen’s plans to sell itself to Fresenius.

In legal documents seen by Reuters, prosecutors said there were no grounds to further investigate accusations of market manipulation and attempted coercion that Muench had made against Asklepios owner Bernard Broermann and some Asklepios executives.

The probe related to Asklepios, which is unlisted, buying a stake in Rhoen after Fresenius made its takeover offer.

In the meantime, Rhoen has agreed to sell most of its hospitals to Fresenius for 3.07 billion euros ($4.1 billion), in an attempt by Muench to circumvent opposition to an outright sale of the company.

The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment. An Asklepios spokesman declined to comment.

Muench’s spokesman said Muench had not yet decided whether to appeal. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.