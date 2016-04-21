Asklepios eyes Rhoen Klinikum in medium term -sources

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German clinics operator Asklepios is interested in taking over peer Rhoen Klinikum in the medium term, two industry sources told Reuters.

While Asklepios owner Bernard Broermann sees a takeover as too expensive at the moment given Rhoen’s share is trading near an all-time high of around 28 euros, he is ready to move if the price falls, the people said.

“The plans are in the drawer; it is only a question of timing,” one of the people said.

Asklepios holds a stake of nearly 18 percent in Rhoen. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)