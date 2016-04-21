FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Asklepios eyes Rhoen Klinikum in medium term -sources
April 21, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Asklepios eyes Rhoen Klinikum in medium term -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Asklepios sees Rhoen Klinikum as too expensive

* Plans to make an offer if Rhoen shares below 22 euros

* Rhoen shares closed at 27.61 euros on Thursday (Adds source, no comment from Rhoen Klinikum)

By Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German clinics operator Asklepios is interested in taking over peer Rhoen Klinikum in the medium term, two industry sources told Reuters.

While Asklepios owner Bernard Broermann sees a takeover as too expensive at the moment given Rhoen’s share is trading near an all-time high of around 28 euros, he is ready to move if the price falls, the people said.

“The plans are in the drawer; it is only a question of timing,” one of the people said.

Asklepios, which currently holds a stake of nearly 18 percent in Rhoen, plans to make an offer if the shares fall below 22 euros, another person said.

Shares in Rhoen Klinikum closed down 0.8 percent on Thursday at 27.61 euros (about $31).

Asklepios declined to comment. Rhoen Klinikum has not received an offer of 22 euros per shares, said a spokesman. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
