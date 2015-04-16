Rhoen Klinikum to buy back more shares, boost dividend

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - German hospitals operator Rhoen Klinikum AG plans to buy back more shares and boost its dividend payout to distribute to shareholders more of the proceeds from the sale of hospitals to peer Fresenius SE .

Rhoen, which has already bought back about half of its shares in the wake of the Fresenius deal, said on Thursday it planned to purchase a further 10 percent of its current share capital, starting after its June 12 shareholder meeting.

A final decision by the executive board and the supervisory board is yet outstanding and financial details and exact timing still need to be hammered out, it added.

Rhoen will also propose to shareholders to pay out a dividend of 0.80 euros ($0.86) for 2014, up from 0.25 euros a year earlier.