FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum announces 1.67 bln euro buyback or dividend
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 29, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum announces 1.67 bln euro buyback or dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum said it planned to return almost 1.7 billion euros ($2.35 billion) to shareholders by buying back shares or paying a special dividend.

Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13 outpatient facilities to healthcare group Fresenius for 3 billion euros and already said it earmarked up to 1.9 billion euros of the proceeds for distribution to shareholders.

It said on Tuesday it would ask its shareholders for authorisation at its annual general meeting on June 12 to buy back shares and then cancel them. Alternatively, it would pay a dividend of 12.08 euros per share, it said.

$1 = 0.7223 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.