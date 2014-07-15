Rhoen-Klinikum says law suit has been filed against AGM vote

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum said a law suit has been filed against a shareholder vote at its recent annual general meeting to use the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to buy back shares.

The company said it would defend itself against the law suit, seeking court approval to go ahead with the share buy-back anyway.

It added that if it does not succeed, it could revert to an alternative shareholder-approved plan to pay a special dividend in lieu of a share buy-back.