7 months ago
Rhoen Klinikum appoints Stephan Holzinger as chief executive
#Healthcare
January 20, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 7 months ago

Rhoen Klinikum appoints Stephan Holzinger as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum appointed Stephan Holzinger as its chief executive on Friday for a five-year term from Feb. 1.

Holzinger will be responsible for corporate strategy, group IT, internal audit, corporate communications and compliance, the German cooperation of hospitals and clinics said in a statement.

Current Chief Executive Martin Siebert will stay on at the company and in future be responsible for materials logistics, legal and human resources, Rhoen said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)

