Rhoen founder Muench sells shares for 106 mln eur

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum said its supervisory board chairman and founder Eugen Muench sold shares in the German hospitals chain for 106.4 million euros ($136 million).

It added that Muench’s wife Ingeborg sold shares for 83.4 million euros.

The transactions reduce the combined Rhoen stake held by Muench and his wife to about 7 percent from 12.5 percent previously.

Rhoen previously launched a 1.7-billion-euro share buy-back program to return some of the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to Fresenius to shareholders.