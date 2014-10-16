FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen founder Muench sells shares for 106 mln eur
October 16, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Rhoen founder Muench sells shares for 106 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum said its supervisory board chairman and founder Eugen Muench sold shares in the German hospitals chain for 106.4 million euros ($136 million).

It added that Muench’s wife Ingeborg sold shares for 83.4 million euros.

The transactions reduce the combined Rhoen stake held by Muench and his wife to about 7 percent from 12.5 percent previously.

Rhoen previously launched a 1.7-billion-euro share buy-back program to return some of the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to Fresenius to shareholders.

1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
