UPDATE 1-Rhoen founder Muench and wife reduce stake in buyback scheme

* Sale reduces combined stake to 7 pct from 12.5 pct previously

* Buyback scheme could allows rival shareholders to boost stakes (Adds possible implication of share sale, background on strategy and co-shareholders)

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum said its founder and supervisory board chairman Eugen Muench and his wife had reduced their stake in the company by about 5.5 percent in a buyback scheme, a move which could lead to Muench losing control of the firm.

Muench, who initiated the sale of about two thirds of Rhoen’s assets for 3 billion euros to Fresenius in sold a 106.4 million euro stake and his wife Ingeborg sold shares for 83.4 million euros, regulatory filings showed.

The transactions reduce their combined Rhoen stake to about 7 percent from around 12.5 percent previously.

Rhoen, which runs specialist clinics and university teaching hospitals, is currently buying back 47 percent of its shares in a 1.7-billion-euro share buy-back program to return some of the proceeds from the sale of hospitals to Fresenius to shareholders.

If the group’s two other major shareholders, medical supplies maker B. Braun and rival hospital chain Asklepios hold on to their shares they could roughly double their stakes of currently 15.1 percent and 5 percent, respectively, provided other shareholders sell to the full extent of the proposed buyback scheme.

That could put them in a position to vote Muench out of his role as chairman at the annual shareholder meeting next year.

A spokeswoman at B. Braun and a spokesman at Asklepios declined to comment.

B. Braun and Asklepios in 2012 torpedoed Rhoen’s attempted tie-up with healthcare group Fresenius, buying enough Rhoen shares between them to have a blocking minority, because they feared the emergence of a dominant player in the German hospitals market.

Fresenius and Muench eventually circumvented the shareholders’ opposition by arranging a deal over 3 billion euros worth of hospitals.