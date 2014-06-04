FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen founder sets up trust which could sell shares in future
June 4, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Rhoen founder sets up trust which could sell shares in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder Eugen Muench, whose family owns 12.5 percent in the German hospitals chain, said he would transfer some of the shares into a foundation, which could divest Rhoen shares in the future.

Muench will transfer a 1-percent stake in Rhoen into his trust but he and his wife might later put the largest part of their Rhoen shares into the vehicle, whose purpose will be to support German hospitals in seeking closer collaboration with one another, he said.

“The foundation is explicitly not set up to secure the long-term existence of Rhoen-Klinikum,” Muench told Reuters.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

