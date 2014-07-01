FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius sells Rhoen shares at 23.20 euros apiece - source
July 1, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius sells Rhoen shares at 23.20 euros apiece - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius has sold a 5 percent stake in German hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum for 23.20 euros per share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

Fresenius raised 160 million euros ($218.3 million) with the sale of the shares, which had been offered at 23.10-23.50 euro each, compared with Monday’s closing price of 24.12 euros.

The divestment comes after Fresenius in 2013 struck a deal with Rhoen to buy most of its hospitals for 3.07 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

