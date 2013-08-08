FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen confirms 2013 outlook as H1 meets consensus
#Healthcare
August 8, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Rhoen confirms 2013 outlook as H1 meets consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German hospital chain Rhoen-Klinikum confirmed on Thursday its profit outlook for 2013 and posted core earnings growth in line with expectations.

First half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 4.1 percent to 151.5 million euros ($202 million), matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group, which Fresenius unsuccessfully tried to take over last year, said it still expects about 325 million euros EBITDA this year and net profit of around 110 million.

$1 = 0.7508 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
