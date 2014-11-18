FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen says investors hand in 46.8 pct of shares in buyback
November 18, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Rhoen says investors hand in 46.8 pct of shares in buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG said its offer to buy back shares was accepted by investors representing 46.8 percent of its capital, getting close to the 47.6 percent it had targeted.

Rhoen, which runs specialist clinics and university teaching hospitals, last month launched an offer to buy back own shares for a total of 1.7 billion euros ($2.13 billion) to return some of the proceeds from the sale of most of its hospitals to Fresenius SE to shareholders.

The offer had expired last Friday at midnight. (1 US dollar = 0.7983 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

