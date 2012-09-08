FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen CEO: shareholders won't block strategy moves -paper
#Market News
September 8, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

Rhoen CEO: shareholders won't block strategy moves -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum Chief Executive Wolfgang Pfoehler does not believe shareholders will hinder further strategic steps after its takeover by rival Fresenius failed, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Saturday.

“I do not believe that our new shareholders will pursue a policy of blocking,” Pfoehler told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

Rhoen and Fresenius were prevented from striking a deal after rival healthcare companies Asklepios and B. Braun bought large enough stakes in Rhoen to sabotage a takeover.

Asklepios had viewed a Fresenius Rhoen combination as a threat to its own growth strategy, a source told Reuters.

Pfoehler said he still considers it strategically logical for two large private clinic operators to merge.

