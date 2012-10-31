Rhoen-Klinikum to name Siebert CEO - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German hospital chain Rhoen-Klinikum will name executive board member Martin Siebert chief executive officer from Nov. 7, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The position became available when current CEO Wolfgang Pfoehler said he would step down at the end of the year after he was effectively sidelined by the German hospital chain’s chairman in a takeover bid by Fresenius that ultimately failed.

Finance Chief Erik Hamann also said he would leave the company from Sept. 30.

Siebert was in the frame for the top job, Reuters reported last month.

Rhoen-Klinikum declined to comment and the sources refused to be identified.

German paper Financial Times Deutschland also reported in a pre-released article from Thursday’s edition that Siebert would become head of the company. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; Writing by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)