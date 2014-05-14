FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen-Klinikum keeps 2015 outlook amid refocus after asset sale
May 14, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum keeps 2015 outlook amid refocus after asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum confirmed its 2015 outlook but stopped short of giving a prediction for this year as it is regrouping after the sale of about two-thirds of its hospitals.

Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13 outpatient facilities to healthcare group Fresenius for 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion).

The company confirmed its 2015 outlook for revenues of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 145-155 million euros.

Next year will be Rhoen-Klinikum’s first full financial year under the new corporate structure.

$1 = 0.7296 Euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
