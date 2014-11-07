FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen-Klinikum Q3 profit drops after sale of hospitals
November 7, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum Q3 profit drops after sale of hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum reported on Friday its quarterly operating profit dropped by almost half after the German hospitals chain sold most of its facilities to Fresenius SE.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 36.1 million euros ($446.9 million) in the third quarter through September, compared with a year-earlier figure of 71.4 million.

It said it would not provide any forecasts for 2014 earnings due to the effects of its structural overhaul, but it affirmed its 2015 guidance for revenues of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and EBITDA of 145-155 million.

$1 = 0.8078 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

