Rhoen H1 net income boosted by gain from asset sale
August 8, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Rhoen H1 net income boosted by gain from asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum, the German hospitals chain that sold most of its facilities to Fresenius SE, said net income in the first half jumped to 1.21 billion euros ($1.62 billion) from 50.8 million euros a year earlier, boosted by a gain from the asset sale.

While the group did not provide an outlook for this year, it said it expected revenue of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 145-155 million euros next year.

$1 = 0.7485 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

