Sana-Kliniken eyes merger with Rhoen - sources
September 21, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Sana-Kliniken eyes merger with Rhoen - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hospital chain Sana-Klinken is increasing its stake in Rhoen-Klinikum, even considering a merger, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Rhoen-Klinikum was not immediately available for comment.

The company’s supervisory board chairman and founder of Rhoen-Klinikum Eugen Muench said he was not in talks with Sana-Kliniken and its owners, adding he was personally unaware of the group buying further shares.

Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum rose 6.5 percent after the news.

Earlier this month, German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum after two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro merger of Germany’s two biggest private hospital operators. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
