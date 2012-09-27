FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum top executives step down
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 27, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum top executives step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive and chief financial officer of Rhoen-Klinikum will step down, the German hospitals chain said on Thursday.

CEO Wolfgang Pfoehler will resign on Dec. 31 and CFO Erik Hamann will leave the Company on Sept. 30, both “on the best of amicable terms with the Supervisory Board”, Rhoen said in a statement.

Supervisory Board member Jens-Peter Neumann would suspend his mandate to become CFO, the company said. It did not say who would succeed CEO Pfoehler.

Earlier this month, German healthcare group Fresenius dropped plans for a 3.1 billion euro ($4.0 billion) takeover of Rhoen after other companies including Asklepios and medicals supplier B. Braun bought blocking stakes.

Rhoen founder and chairman Eugen Muench had championed the initial deal while sidestepping his own management board and not involving them in initial discussions with Fresenius.

Rhoen’s top management remained on the fence about the offer for about a month and then endorsed it. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.