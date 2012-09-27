Rhoen-Klinikum top executives step down

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive and chief financial officer of Rhoen-Klinikum will step down, the German hospitals chain said on Thursday.

CEO Wolfgang Pfoehler will resign on Dec. 31 and CFO Erik Hamann will leave the Company on Sept. 30, both “on the best of amicable terms with the Supervisory Board”, Rhoen said in a statement.

Supervisory Board member Jens-Peter Neumann would suspend his mandate to become CFO, the company said. It did not say who would succeed CEO Pfoehler.

Earlier this month, German healthcare group Fresenius dropped plans for a 3.1 billion euro ($4.0 billion) takeover of Rhoen after other companies including Asklepios and medicals supplier B. Braun bought blocking stakes.

Rhoen founder and chairman Eugen Muench had championed the initial deal while sidestepping his own management board and not involving them in initial discussions with Fresenius.

Rhoen’s top management remained on the fence about the offer for about a month and then endorsed it. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)