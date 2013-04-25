FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 core profit down 8.4 pct on higher wages
April 25, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 core profit down 8.4 pct on higher wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum said on Thursday its first-quarter core earnings declined 8.4 percent on higher wages.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 74.9 million euros ($97.3 million), slightly less than the 75.9 million expected by analysts on average.

The company, which Fresenius unsuccessfully tried to take over last year, confirmed it expects 2013 net profit of about 110 million euros.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

