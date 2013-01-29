FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum strikes deal on loss-making hospital
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
January 29, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Rhoen-Klinikum strikes deal on loss-making hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rhoen-Klinikum has struck a deal with the state of Hesse over a hospital which caused two profit warnings last year, with the state agreeing to pay subsidies and the company pressing ahead with a delayed therapy centre.

Under the deal, the Giessen-Marburg hospital, Germany’s only privately-owned teaching hospital, will discuss measures to boost efficiency with workers’ councils and unions, but will aim not to fire any employees before 2015.

Rhoen-Klinikum Chief Executive Martin Siebert said last week consultants had drawn up a plan that would see the hospital return to profit by the end of 2014 by cutting more than 250 jobs, among other measures.

Rhoen-Klinikum has also promised to start running a high-tech particle therapy centre, owned by Siemens, by the end of the year and to invest in new psychiatric hospitals.

The state said it would provide up to 16 million euros ($22 million) of subsidies each year for the hospital.

The company will, however, have to pay a monthly fine until it has fulfilled its investment obligations for the therapy unit, which was due to come into operation at the end of last year.

In exchange, the state of Hesse will not sue the group and will get more say in the hospital’s running.

The company said last week it was seeking shareholder approval for collaboration agreements after investors blocked a merger with a larger hospitals firm.

$1 = 0.7429 euros Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.