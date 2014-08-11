BRIEF-Goldman Sachs, Berenberg placing up to 2.9 mln shares in Rhoen Klinikum

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Berenberg: * Goldman Sachs and berenberg say they are selling up to 2,913,000 ordinary shares in Rhoen Klinikum via accelerated bookbuilding to institutional shareholders * The shares have been acquired from Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt will own a residual position of 4mm shares of Rhoen-Klinikum AG after this transaction. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt will not make additional sales of shares in Rhoen-Klinikum AG for 60 days without the consent of Goldman Sachs International and Berenberg. * Bookbuilding will commence immediately and will be managed by Goldman Sachs International and Berenberg.