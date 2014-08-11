FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs, Berenberg placing up to 2.9 mln shares in Rhoen Klinikum
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 11, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs, Berenberg placing up to 2.9 mln shares in Rhoen Klinikum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Berenberg: * Goldman Sachs and berenberg say they are selling up to 2,913,000 ordinary shares in Rhoen Klinikum via accelerated bookbuilding to institutional shareholders * The shares have been acquired from Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt will own a residual position of 4mm shares of Rhoen-Klinikum AG after this transaction. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt will not make additional sales of shares in Rhoen-Klinikum AG for 60 days without the consent of Goldman Sachs International and Berenberg. * Bookbuilding will commence immediately and will be managed by Goldman Sachs International and Berenberg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.