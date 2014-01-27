Rhoen to keep some hospitals to gain approval for Fresenius deal

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German hospitals operator Rhoen Klinikum said it will hang on to some hospitals for now in order to get a deal to sell a portfolio of clinics to Fresenius SE approved by merger authorities.

Rhoen said it would retain three hospitals in Cuxhaven, Waltershausen-Friedrichroda and Boizenburg.

“In the next few months Rhoen Klinikum will develop and implement a sustainable alternative concept for the future of these hospitals,” it said in a statement on Monday.

It said it assumed that the German cartel office would clear the transaction for the other 40 hospitals.

Rhoen had announced in September plans to sell most of its hospitals for around 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to outflank opponents to an outright sale of the company. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)