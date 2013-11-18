FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen should buy shares to return cash to investors - chairman
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 18, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Rhoen should buy shares to return cash to investors - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rhoen-Klinikum should buy up its own shares and cancel them to return cash to shareholders from the sale of hospitals to rival Fresenius, Chairman and founder Eugen Muench told a German newspaper.

“Whoever wants to sell his shares could then expect an offer of around 28 euros per share, that would be an attractive price,” Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Muench as saying in an interview published on Monday.

Shares in Rhoen have advanced by 32 percent so far this year and ended Friday’s session at 20.245 euros.

Muench in September hammered out a deal to sell hospitals accounting for about two thirds of Rhoen’s revenues to healthcare group Fresenius for 3.07 billion euros ($4.14 billion).

He told Sueddeutsche Zeitung that minority shareholders would benefit more from a share buyback than a special dividend because they would have to pay less tax on the gain.

$1 = 0.7421 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.