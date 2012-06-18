Rhoen-Klinikum's Muench tenders shares to Fresenius

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius said on Monday Rhoen-Klinikum AG founder and Chairman Eugen Muench and his wife have tendered their 12.45 percent stake in the hospital operator, as expected.

Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals. It said at the time that Muench supported the transaction.

The acceptance period for Fresenius’ 22.50 euro-per-share offer ends on June 27. If the acceptance threshold of 90 percent is reached by then that period will be extended by two weeks. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)