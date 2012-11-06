FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum cuts outlook on hospital restructuring
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 6, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

Rhoen-Klinikum cuts outlook on hospital restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum cut its 2012 profit outlook due to the cost of restructuring University Hospital Giessen Marburg.

The company said on Tuesday it now sees 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 295 million euros ($377.64 million) this year, compared with a previous outlook for 315 million euros.

Net profit will come in at about 95 million euros, it said, while it previously said it expected profit of 117 million euros.

$1 = 0.7812 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.