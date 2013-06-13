FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen says shareholder B. Braun to contest AGM vote
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 13, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Rhoen says shareholder B. Braun to contest AGM vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinkum on Thursday said it had been notified by shareholder B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG that the latter would legally challenge a vote at its annual general meeting to remove a barrier against takeover approaches.

Rhoen owners late on Wednesday unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major strategic decisions, which could put the German hospital operator back onto Fresenius’s shopping list.

“Due to the announcement of legal action against the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, the management board has not yet filed the amendment to the articles of association with the commercial register in order to further assess the situation,” Rhoen said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.