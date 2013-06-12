FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders vote to scrap takeover hurdle
#Deflation
June 12, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders vote to scrap takeover hurdle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum’s owners unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve a sale of the company.

A proposal by Swedish pension firm Alecta at the German hospital operator’s annual general meeting on Wednesday to remove the hurdle was supported by 90.54 percent of shareholders, enough for the motion to succeed.

The threshold, initially introduced to prevent an unsolicited takeover, proved insurmountable when diversified healthcare group Fresenius last year tried to complete an acquisition that was initially agreed with Rhoen’s founder and management. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)

