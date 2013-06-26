FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen says to register change in bylaws to remove deal barrier
June 26, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Rhoen says to register change in bylaws to remove deal barrier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinkum said it would file for entry into the commercial register a shareholder vote to remove a barrier to the hospital operator being taken over, even though a dissident investor plans to contest the vote in court.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rhoen also said that the registry court may suspend the entry until a deadline to contest the vote in court has passed or until there is a court ruling in any legal dispute over the vote, Rhoen added.

Earlier this month Rhoen’s owners had unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement in its bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major decisions, such as a takeover of the company.

However, the motion was only passed after votes belonging to the owner of medical supplies maker B. Braun were dismissed as invalid. B. Braun has said it would challenge the vote in court.

Changes to the bylaws of a company need to be entered into the commercial register to come into effect. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

