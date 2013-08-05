FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen says court suspends registration of bylaw change
#Healthcare
August 5, 2013

Rhoen says court suspends registration of bylaw change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinkum said it was told by a court it cannot enter into the commercial register a shareholder vote to remove a barrier to the hospital operator being taken over, citing a legal challenge that a dissident investor launched last month.

In a statement on Monday, Rhoen said that the court planned to suspend the entry until the court case, brought by Rhoen shareholder B. Braun Holding, has been decided.

In June, Rhoen’s owners had unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement in its bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major decisions, such as a takeover of the company.

However, the motion was only passed after votes belonging to the owner of medical supplies maker B. Braun were dismissed as invalid, a move which B. Braun is now fighting in court.

Changes to the bylaws of a company need to be entered into the commercial register to come into effect. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
