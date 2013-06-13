FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen chairman says some B. Braun votes were invalid at AGM
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Rhoen chairman says some B. Braun votes were invalid at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Some voting rights of Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder B. Braun were not accepted at the hospital operator’s annual shareholders’ meeting, Rhoen Chairman Eugen Muench said on Thursday.

Muench said in a statement that the eligibility of a B. Braun representative who was meant to cast votes on behalf of the company could not be ascertained in time.

The exclusion of B. Braun’s voting rights led to a motion being unexpectedly passed at the AGM on Wednesday that will do away with a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major strategic decisions.

That could put Rhoen back onto once-suitor Fresenius’s shopping list. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.