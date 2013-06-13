FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen says renewed takeover attempt not a given
#Healthcare
June 13, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Rhoen says renewed takeover attempt not a given

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum cautioned that a shareholder vote that removed a major barrier against a takeover of the German hospital operator would not necessarily lead to a new bid from one-time suitor Fresenius .

“One should not conclude from the change to the bylaws that there will automatically be a new takeover attempt, in particular from Fresenius, or renewed momentum,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Rhoen owners late on Wednesday unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major strategic decisions, which could put the German hospital operator back onto Fresenius’s shopping list. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

